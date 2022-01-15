Owensboro barber cuts hair for people with intellectual disabilities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro barber Sam Greer opened her own business almost one year ago.

Her salon is located on the second floor of Precision Studio’s in Owensboro, and she sees a wide variety of clients come through her chair.

A large part of her cliental are people with intellectual disabilities.

“I have a few cousins, one has Down syndrome, one has Asperger’s,” Greer said. “I kind of noticed people see them differently, people perceive them differently and that wasn’t something that I was very fond of.”

Greer worked as a barber other places when she started to notice a wide variety of people coming in for a haircut. After a while, she started cutting more people with disabilities.

“It grabbed my heart. It was something that I knew from the get go that I wanted to do,” Greer said.

Now, Greer has between 250 and 300 recurring customers. She credits her patience as one of the reasons her customers keep coming back.

“Maybe it takes two or three times working with someone that needs a little more patience, but persistence goes a long way,” Greer said.

Greer says it can be overstimulating for people with intellectual disabilities to go to a salon with 10 to 15 chairs.

Her private room at Precision Studio’s allows for a more comfortable setting, and for her to continue doing what she loves.

“To be inclusive to anybody that walks in the door, I think it’s important. I think it’s something that more people should do. I think it’s something that people should challenge themselves to do because like I said you can learn so much by cutting people with disabilities,” Greer said.

Greer and her wife own their business together. In February, the will celebrate their one-year anniversary of being open for business.

