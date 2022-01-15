EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories will remain south and west of the viewing area. If you are traveling to St. Louis, expect 2-4 inches of snow. Temperatures are scheduled to remain above freezing through this afternoon. Rain mixing with snow early but no snow accumulation due to air and ground temps remain above freezing. High temps will climb into the upper 30s behind breezy northeast winds.

Tonight, partly cloudy and colder as lows temps drop into the lower 20s.

Sunday, partly to mostly sunny and high temps climb into the mid-30s. There is a chance of snow mainly south of Madisonville and Greenville. There is a Winter Storm Watch which includes Nashville and Lexington and points south and east of the area.

