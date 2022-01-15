Lil Tate’s Cupcakes hosts official grand opening

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new cupcake shop has opened in Newburgh, Lil Tate’s Cupcakes.

They say the grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The new bakery is located at 333 State St. in Newburgh.

They say the grand opening will include an assortment of sweets, vendors and more.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.