Vanderburgh Co. breaks single-day record of new COVID cases for 2nd straight day

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 16,563 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,410,021 cases and 19,393 deaths.

It shows 675 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 228 new cases in Warrick County, 111 new cases in Gibson County, 98 new cases in Dubois County, 95 new cases in Posey County, 42 new cases in Spencer County, 42 cases in Pike County and 32 new cases in Perry County.

Thursday’s case numbers in Vanderburgh County set a new pandemic record for a single-day total. The previous record was one day earlier with 656 new cases.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 43,617 cases, 521 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 10,375 cases, 151 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 15,230 cases, 210 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,522 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 5,018 cases, 46 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 8,704 cases, 125 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,270 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,991 cases, 45 deaths

