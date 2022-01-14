USI women’s basketball gears up for long conference stretch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana women’s basketball team is preparing for a long stretch of games after the cancellation of three conference matchups.

Similar to many other programs, the Screaming Eagles’ schedule has been affected by COVID-19. This month alone, contests against McKendree University, Lewis University and Lindenwood University were all cancelled.

USI (9-2) currently sits with an undefeated record in conference play, and head coach Rick Stein attributes much of his team’s early season success to their depth off the bench. Even with the recent downtime, Stein said the players have mentally shown up to practice ready to improve.

“Our leadership and our toughness really is showing up because you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Stein said. “Really proud of our team and the leadership that they’ve shown within themselves and within the group, not only on the court, even off the court.”

“Coming in here freshman year and just having this many girls to look up to is a very cool experience,” USI freshman guard Vanessa Shafford said.

“Our team allows everyone to have a voice,” USI sophomore forward Meredith Raley said. “Everyone brings something to the table whenever we’re playing.”

The Screaming Eagles begin their busy stretch at the University of Indianapolis on Saturday at noon.

