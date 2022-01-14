UE baseball unveils 2022 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Continuing to compile one of the most challenging schedules in the Missouri Valley Conference, the University of Evansville baseball team has announced its slate for the 2022 campaign.

”I’m excited for the 2022 schedule we have put together as it is a challenging slate of games,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “I believe this group is ready to compete on the road in some of the best college baseball environments that will prepare us for MVC play. We also have some great games at home for our fans and this community to enjoy. I really look forward to the 2022 Aces Baseball campaign.”

The 2021 season was a positive step for the Aces, finishing with a 29-27 record. Evansville’s season mark was its best since the 2016 campaign when UE also finished 29-27 and is the first time since 2016 that Evansville finished above .500 for the season. With that, Evansville returns 11 of 14 pitchers from a season ago, and eight of 15 positions players.

The Aces 2022 schedule features a pair of teams who reached the College World Series a year ago along with four teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament and seven power five opponents.

Evansville opens the season with a road trip to College World Series participant NC State on Feb. 18-20, marking the first time the Aces have met the Wolfpack. The Aces make it four-straight games against CWS teams to open the season with a midweek trip to take on Vanderbilt in Nashville on Feb. 23.

The home-opening weekend comes on Feb. 25, 26, and 27 when Evansville plays host to Dayton for a three-game set at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium. It’s back on the road for the Aces following the weekend series with the Flyers, traveling to Lexington, Ky. for a midweek matchup with Kentucky on March 2.

UE hosts a home classic on March 4-6, welcoming in Ohio and UIC for five total games with four featuring the Aces spread across three days at GAB Field. Following the home weekend, Evansville goes on the road for 13-straight games beginning with a midweek contest at future MVC member Belmont on March 9 and a three-game series at Tulane in New Orleans on March 11, 12, and 13.

Another midweek dots the schedule with a trip to Austin Peay on March 16 before a three-game series at Northwestern on March 19 and 20 in Evanston, Ill. Two more single games lay ahead for the Aces with contests at Western Kentucky and SIUE on March 22 and 23, respectively.

A staple of most season schedules for Evansville, the Aces make a trip to Bloomington, Ind. for a three-game series against Indiana on March 25, 26, and 27, following a win in their last meeting for UE in a thrilling 5-4 win in the reopening of GAB Field.

Back home after 23 days, Evansville begins a seven-game homestand beginning with their third Big Ten opponent of the season, Michigan State, in a three-contest set at GAB Field on April 1, 2, and 3 before welcoming Indiana back to the River City for a single game on April 5.

Conference play begins on April 8, 9, and 10 for the Aces with a series with Southern Illinois, a team the Aces became very familiar with last season, playing four non-conference and four conference games against the Salukis a season ago.

Following a midweek at Butler on April 12, Evansville makes the trip to Springfield, Mo. for a series with the Bears of Missouri State on April 15-17. The final Big Ten team on the schedule pops up on April 20 as the Aces head north to take on Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Aces then take to the road for a short trip to Terre Haute, Ind. and a series with Indiana State on April 22, 23, and 24, a team Evansville split within 2021. A return from Belmont highlights the midweek on April 26, followed by back-to-back home series against Bradley (April 29-May 1) and Illinois State (May 6-8).

The penultimate midweek contest of the season comes on May 11 at home against SIUE before the Aces longest trip of the season, a three-game set at reigning MVC Champion Dallas Baptist on May 13, 14, and 15.

In the final week of the regular season, Evansville plays four-straight at home to close out the year, hosting Murray State on May 17 and welcoming Valparaiso in for three games on May 19, 20, and 21.

