TSA checkpoints at EVV getting new scanners to improve explosives detection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TSA checkpoints at the Evansville Regional Airport are getting new “state of the art” 3-D scanners to improve explosive detection.

TSA officials say the airport is getting two of these Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint scanners.

They say the system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer.

If a bag requires further screenings, officials say TSA officers will inspect it to ensure a threatening item is not inside.

According to a press release, the 3-D imagery allows TSA officers to manipulate the image on the screen to get a better view of a bag’s contents and often clear items without having to open a carry-on bag.

“This state-of-the-art technology helps reduce touchpoints during this pandemic at the checkpoint, and it also reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened,” said Acting Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Kevin Bidwell.

TSA leaders tell us this equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices.

The press release states the scanners has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

Officials tell us the technology should mean fewer bag checks.

The two machines are being installed at EVV this month.

To facilitate the installation, only one screening lane will be open for passengers from Jan. 19-22 and Jan. 25-28.

Passengers should arrive at the airport in plenty of time and keep prohibited items out of their carry-on bags to help ensure an efficient screening experience for everyone.

