Traffic alert for part of First Ave. for more water main replacements

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers on the north side of Evansville.

Of course, crews are replacing water mains on First Avenue and there are a lot of alerts are already in place there.

However, water crews have added a few more.

Fairway Drive is closed from First Avenue to Tremont Road.

And Idlewild Drive is closed from First Avenue to Third Avenue.

Those are expected to be closed through January 20.

Officials say local traffic will have access.

