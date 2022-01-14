“Shark Tank” style small business competition coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A “Shark Tank” style competition is coming to Owensboro.

It’s called “Go Pitch” and one small business can win $5,000.

Owensboro and Daviess County are filled with local businesses and restaurants that add to the area’s economy. This is why the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation wants to find more of those with a “Shark Tank” style competition to find the area’s best ideas.

In order to apply, the business must be located in the Owensboro-Daviess County area, founded in 2019 or later, as well as have less than $100,000 in revenue

Five businesses will be chosen to advance to the competition to present their ideas to judges.

Small Business Development Center Director Jamie Johnson will be on board to help the businesses chosen to compete with their business plans.

“We want to let small businesses know that we’re listening, they’re being heard and they have a lot to bring to the table,” Johnson said. “They may not have that outlet to get in front of the entire community, so I think it’s a good way for people to see what these businesses are doing.”

The community is also full of entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders. Some will be judging the competition, and others will be in the audience. So even if you don’t win, Johnson says your business could still go far.

“There’s always going to be doubt that it’s never going to be the perfect time to do anything, so go ahead and put it out there,” Johnson said. “If you think this is something that could be successful, that’s your passion, you need to put it out there and see.”

Brad Davis, the GOEDC Vice President of Business Development, says small businesses are crucial.

“To have a healthy economy, you need to have a mix of small businesses and locally owned businesses,” Davis said. “They have roots in the community, they stay in the community, they hire people from the community.”

“These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are our family members,” Johnson said. “So let them have the opportunity to put that out there and possibly even win $5,000.”

The competition is scheduled for May 5, but the deadline to apply is February 18.

Click here to find all the information to sign up and a link to the application.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.