Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed her own children, sheriff says

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.(Lucas County Correctional Center)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Two children were found with critical injuries after their mother told 911 operators she stabbed them, according to authorities.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre told WTVG Jameshia Taylor, 28, called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall and said she was distraught and possibly suicidal.

Navarre said during the conversation, she also mentioned she stabbed her two children.

Deputies found a 7- and 8-year-old both stabbed inside a home in Springfield Township. One of the children was in critical condition and required surgery.

Officers found Taylor sitting outside the mall on a bench. She was taken into custody and is facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

