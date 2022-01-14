Minor snow accumulations possible Saturday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday was cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 30s. A potent winter storm will skirt the Tri-State to the west and south over the weekend. The latest model track keeps only very minor accumulations over the Tri-State for Saturday. With temperatures near or slightly above freezing, any snow would just stick to elevated or grassy surfaces. We will keep the alert day in place for Saturday, as a few slick spots can’t be ruled out. Travel toward Nashville or St. Louis will also have the potential for slick spots. I cancelled the Alert Day for Sunday, as the winter storm is expected to dig further south and keep the risk for wintry weather out of the Tri-State. Areas along and south of the KY-Tennessee border will see the heaviest snow accums of 2-4″. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. The MLK holiday will be dry and cold with a high of 38. Temps will climb into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be possible on Wednesday, then will chill out again on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.