Memorial’s Kelley earns Week 1 Hoops Live POTW honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial sophomore guard Avery Kelley was named the first Hoops Live Player of the Week winner for the 2021-2022 season with 17,318 votes.

Kelley had a stellar performance last week against SIAC rival Central, finishing with 14 points, five assists and three rebounds in Memorial’s 61-23 victory.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Memorial vs. Central]

The Lady Tigers are set to square off against Linton-Stockton on Saturday.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays

