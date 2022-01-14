Birthday Club
Memorial’s Kelley earns Week 1 Hoops Live POTW honors

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial sophomore guard Avery Kelley was named the first Hoops Live Player of the Week winner for the 2021-2022 season with 17,318 votes.

Kelley had a stellar performance last week against SIAC rival Central, finishing with 14 points, five assists and three rebounds in Memorial’s 61-23 victory.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Memorial vs. Central]

The Lady Tigers are set to square off against Linton-Stockton on Saturday.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at...
Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

