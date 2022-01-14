Memorial’s Kelley earns Week 1 Hoops Live POTW honors
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial sophomore guard Avery Kelley was named the first Hoops Live Player of the Week winner for the 2021-2022 season with 17,318 votes.
Kelley had a stellar performance last week against SIAC rival Central, finishing with 14 points, five assists and three rebounds in Memorial’s 61-23 victory.
[HIGHLIGHTS: Memorial vs. Central]
The Lady Tigers are set to square off against Linton-Stockton on Saturday.
