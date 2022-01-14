Medics awarded for efforts to save Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Four EMS workers who picked up Deputy Bryan Hicks after he was shot were honored on Thursday night with the Posey County First Responder of the Year Award.

Andrew Cox, Vicki Davis, Kari Denning and Christopher Robb were all given the award for their bravery and competence in a tragic situation.

On the night Deputy Hicks was shot in September 2021, New Harmony Fire Chief Kris Sarafia told 14 News his EMS crew didn’t hesitate.

“They got in there while the scene was still in danger,” he explained. “They got him out, [and] got him to a hospital as quick as possible.”

In the time since, those close to Deputy Hicks have said he’s made a miraculous recovery.

“It is amazing to see how far he’s come,” said Cox after receiving the award.

“Most of the time with the people you help, you don’t see how they are later on down,” said Robb.

Posey County EMA Director Larry Robb, who’s also Christopher’s father, said that’s why anyone in an emergency service does their job.

“You do it because you want to, not because you have to,” Larry said. “Many times you get a thank you, and that’s fine, the thank you is being able to help them.”

When Larry decided he was going to give them the award, he needed most of the first responders in the county to keep it a secret.

Cox said it was definitely a surprise.

“Usually when I get called up, it’s probably because I’ve done something wrong,” he said, laughing.

The recipients all said they could have given the award to anyone in the room.

Knowing it was their fellow first responders giving it to them made it a true honor.

“We’re one big family,” said Robb

“We are,” Cox agreed. “Whether you’re with the cops or EMS or firefighters, whatever, that’s what we’re here for.”

All of the award recipients said they are just glad to see that Deputy Hicks is alive and recovering.

