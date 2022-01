EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot at an Evansville hotel early Friday morning.

That happened around 1 a.m. inside the America’s Best Value Inn.

That’s on Tecumseh Lane just off Green River Road.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital.

We’re checking in with officials to learn more about the investigation.

