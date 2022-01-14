Birthday Club
INDOT begins preparations for incoming snowy weather

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation crews rolled out today to pre-treat the roads.

Communications director, Jason Tiller, says they will have seven to eight trucks patrolling the streets in each district.

He advises to give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.

”We try to do everything we can to make sure the roads are in the best conditions possible and that’s why we pretreat, that’s why we repair, that’s why we got patrols running out,” Tiller says. “But there is some personal responsibility that motorist have to take. And part of that is giving yourself extra time and slowing down, making sure that everyone gets home safely.”

Road crews in Vanderburgh County have pre-treated bridges and overpasses to get ahead of tomorrow morning’s expected snow.

With temperatures close to freezing, they don’t expect roads to be too messy out there, but they say they are ready to get more trucks out if needed.

