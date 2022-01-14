Birthday Club
Hoops Live Scoreboard, Week 2

Watch Hoops Live at 10:35 for highlights
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Hoops Live on the 14 Sports App for highlights and top plays at 10:35 p.m.

