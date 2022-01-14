Friday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot inside an Evansville hotel overnight. Now, police are trying to figure out who the shooter is.
Two fires cause heavy damage in Henderson County. One at a downtown storage facility; the other at a house in the county on Old Madisonville Road.
New details in the death of a five-year-old boy. The boy’s mother and boyfriend are charged with complicity to murder. We’re learning the two were arrested after a tip from the community.
It’s being called a critical blood shortage across the country. The Red Cross declared their first-ever blood crisis. We’re live with leaders of the local red cross this morning.
Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.