Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot inside an Evansville hotel overnight. Now, police are trying to figure out who the shooter is.

Two fires cause heavy damage in Henderson County. One at a downtown storage facility; the other at a house in the county on Old Madisonville Road.

New details in the death of a five-year-old boy. The boy’s mother and boyfriend are charged with complicity to murder. We’re learning the two were arrested after a tip from the community.

It’s being called a critical blood shortage across the country. The Red Cross declared their first-ever blood crisis. We’re live with leaders of the local red cross this morning.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Reba McEntire performs at Ford Center
Blood donations urgently needed as Red Cross reports ‘first-ever blood crisis’
Crews respond to 2 fires in Henderson Co.
Reba McEntire performs at Ford Center.
