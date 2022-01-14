Emergency crews respond to Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Muhlenberg County late Thursday night.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews responded to a residential structure fire on the 400 block of Weir Street between Bard Road and Country Lane Drive.

Officials say nobody was hurt and the fire is now under control. However, authorities are asking people to use caution while driving in the area.

The Greensboro Police Department was directing traffic down Country Lane Drive and Mark Avenue.

Officials say crews remained on scene until they were certain the fire was out for good.

The Central City Fire Department, GPD and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital EMS also responded to the house fire.

