Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Discussions continue for USI’s potential move to DI athletics

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Board of Trustees met in executive session Thursday to receive information for their deliberations on the potential move from Division II to Division I athletics.

Among the data provided were the results of an internal survey conducted at the end of last year in which more than 2,200 members of the USI community participated.

Additionally, the Board received a report from the DI Exploratory Committee based on the NCAA Readiness Assessment which serves as the foundation for a strategic plan should an application be made by an institution to be considered for DI membership.

“I want to thank Jon Mark Hall and Dr. Nick LaRowe for their committee leadership and all the DI Exploratory Committee members for their hard work to supply their assessments and the compilation of the information in the report,” said USI President Ronald S. Rochon.

The report does not include a formal recommendation but does answer prompts included in the NCAA readiness template. In addition to the survey results and exploratory committee report, the website includes a frequently asked questions document that was distributed to the campus community prior to the University’s internal survey.

USI said its Board of Trustees will consider the presented information, as well as overall perspectives offered from external consultants on the National Landscape in Intercollegiate Athletics, including conference realignments, the NCAA Constitutional Convention and their observations as experts in these areas.

“It goes without saying that the decision to advance to Division I or stay in Division II athletics is of vital consequence to USI,” said Rochon. “We continue to monitor the dynamic external athletic environment, evaluate what ongoing changes may mean for USI and communicate these updates to the Board members.”

A public meeting and vote of the Board of Trustees is expected in the first half of February.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braydon Irwin.
Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court
Alert Day WFIE
On Alert for possibly wintry weather this weekend

Latest News

Discussions continue for USI’s potential move to DI athletics
Discussions continue for USI’s potential move to DI athletics
A “Shark Tank” style competition is coming to Owensboro.
“Shark Tank” style small business competition coming to Owensboro
Indiana legislators debate controversial education bill
Indiana legislators debate controversial education bill
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street...
OPD investigating shooting incident near West 5th Ave.