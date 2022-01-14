Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Saturday, Jan. 15 is the deadline to sign up for health care under the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Secretary Xavier Becerra says everyone should get covered, even if they believe they are in good health.

“Whether it’s COVID hits, or your child gets severely injured in some athletic event, or you find out you have a chronic illness like diabetes, then all of a sudden, it really matters if you have access to that good hospital or good doctor,” said Becerra in an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

So far, during this open enrollment, Becerra says nearly 14 million people have signed up. Becerra credits President Biden’s American Rescue plan for allowing more Americans to access affordable health care coverage.

More information is available at the federal health care insurance exchange: healthcare.gov.

Several states do not participate and have their own exchanges: California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

