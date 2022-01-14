Birthday Club
Dawson Springs church helps distribute school supplies to area kids

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 300 backpacks were handed out in Dawson Springs on Thursday.

First Baptist Church hosted multiple organizations that were donating essential items to the community.

HR Ministries donated 300 backpacks to children in the area, while Cajun Cooks Disaster Response from Louisiana handed out hot meals. There were also notebooks, pens, pencils, binders and other school supplies to fill out the backpacks.

Pastor Trent Keeton said these donations are much needed since children will be starting school very soon.

“You think after Christmas break, I’m going back to school and that’s it, but what are they gonna take back to school with them?” Pastor Keeton said. “They lost a lot of things, so it’s just a good opportunity to minister to the community and to just allow these kids to get some things that they desperately need.”

After the backpacks were handed out, the church also hosted a community meeting that gathered city and county officials, school officials, members of FEMA and the Small Business Loan Association to answer community members’ questions.

