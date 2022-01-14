Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Crews on scene of overturned semi in Vanderburgh Co.

Semi overturned on I-69 in Gibson County.
Semi overturned on I-69 in Gibson County.(ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are on scene of an overturned semi on southbound I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Indiana State Police say this is just south of I-64. Officials say the southbound passing lane is currently closed.

They say no one was hurt.

Drivers should be cautious in the area.

We have a crew headed to the area to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braydon Irwin.
Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Alert Day WFIE
Wintry weather still possible for the weekend
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street...
OPD investigating reported shooting incident near West 5th Ave.
Jacob Clare
Jacob Clare appears in California Court

Latest News

Bobby Reynolds.
Bremen man in jail, facing drug trafficking charges
TSA checkpoints at EVV getting new scanners to improve explosives detection
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due to forecasted cold weather
CenterPoint submits request to extend deadline to close coal ash ponds