Crews on scene of overturned semi in Vanderburgh Co.
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are on scene of an overturned semi on southbound I-69 in Vanderburgh County.
Indiana State Police say this is just south of I-64. Officials say the southbound passing lane is currently closed.
They say no one was hurt.
Drivers should be cautious in the area.
We have a crew headed to the area to get more information.
