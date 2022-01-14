Crews on scene of overturned semi in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are on scene of an overturned semi on southbound I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Indiana State Police say this is just south of I-64. Officials say the southbound passing lane is currently closed.

They say no one was hurt.

Drivers should be cautious in the area.

We have a crew headed to the area to get more information.

Vanderburgh: Traffic Advisory



Overturned semi on I-69 SB just south of I-64. No injuries reported. The SB passing lane is closed. Tow truck is en route. pic.twitter.com/58CxhdWrYB — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 14, 2022

