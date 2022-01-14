Crews respond to 2 fires in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to two fires in Henderson County early Friday morning.

A storage building caught fire around 2:15 at the intersection of Vine and South Adams.

Officials say the fire is difficult to put out because of what’s inside the building.

We’re told there is gas leaking onto the floor from one car inside.

Fire officials say they’re using firefighting foam on that.

Then there was a house fire out in the county.

Our cameras were there on Old Madisonville Road around 3 a.m.

Henderson City-County Rescue was on scene, along with several other fire departments.

Our crew on scene saw heavy fire damage to the house.

We’re still working to get the latest information as to what happened.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.