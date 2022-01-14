Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braydon Irwin.
Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Alert Day WFIE
Wintry weather still possible for the weekend
Jacob Clare
Jacob Clare appears in California Court
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street...
OPD investigating reported shooting incident near West 5th Ave.

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
Four EMS workers who rushed Deputy Bryan Hicks to the hospital after he was shot last September...
Medics awarded for efforts to save Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks
Dawson Springs church helps distribute school supplies to area kids
Dawson Springs church helps distribute school supplies to area kids