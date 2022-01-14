CenterPoint submits request to extend deadline to close coal ash ponds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to take action to address toxic wastewater from coal-burning power plants, ordering utilities to stop dumping waste into unlined storage ponds and speed up plans to close leaking or otherwise dangerous coal ash sites.

CenterPoint Energy has two coal ash ponds, A.B. Brown and F.B. Culley East.

CenterPoint officials tell us they are in compliance with the EPA’s Coal Combustion Residual rule, which outlines requirements for operating coal ash ponds.

CenterPoint says they have submitted a request to extend the deadline to close both A.B. Brown and F.B. Culley East ash ponds.

They say the EPA will continue to evaluate the information CenterPoint provided to make a decision about their request.

CenterPoint Energy says they may continue operating the coal ash ponds in the meantime.

