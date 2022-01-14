Birthday Club
Castle South Middle School, Sharon Elementary announces mask requirement starting Friday

More students and staff in the Warrick County School Corporation will be required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - More students and staff in the Warrick County School Corporation will be required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

14 News has learned Castle South Middle School and Sharon Elementary School notified parents by email that masks must be worn in school beginning Friday.

This is the “circuit breaker” model that was previously reported last week.

This requires extra COVID precautions if the school passes the following thresholds:

  • The total number of positive cases in a school exceeds two percent of the total number of students and staff.
  • The number of students and staff required to quarantine exceeds five percent of the student and staff population.

School officials say this is a two-week mandate.

They will re-evaluate the masking requirement after January 27.

