Bremen man in jail, facing drug trafficking charges

Bobby Reynolds.
Bobby Reynolds.(Muhlenberg County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance.

Kentucky State Police troopers say 59-year-old Bobby Reynolds faces two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

They say the warrant arrest was the result of a two-month-long investigation.

Reynolds is booked in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

