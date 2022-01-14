Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Blood donations urgently needed as Red Cross reports ‘first-ever blood crisis’

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level. Earlier this week they declared its “first-ever blood crisis.”

[Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US]

The Red Cross says this shortage poses a concerning risk to patient care.

In a news release from the nonprofit, they say doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more becomes available.

Officials say blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent those kinds of decisions in vital medical care.

Now, surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, officials say donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must constantly be replenished.

We’re told that centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braydon Irwin.
Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Alert Day WFIE
Wintry weather still possible for the weekend
Jacob Clare
Jacob Clare appears in California Court
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street...
OPD investigating reported shooting incident near West 5th Ave.

Latest News

Reba McEntire performs at Ford Center
Blood donations urgently needed as Red Cross reports ‘first-ever blood crisis’
Blood donations urgently needed as Red Cross reports ‘first-ever blood crisis’
Crews respond to 2 fires in Henderson Co.
Crews respond to 2 fires in Henderson Co.
Reba McEntire performs at Ford Center.
Reba McEntire performs at Ford Center