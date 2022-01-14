Blood donations urgently needed as Red Cross reports ‘first-ever blood crisis’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level. Earlier this week they declared its “first-ever blood crisis.”

[Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US]

The Red Cross says this shortage poses a concerning risk to patient care.

In a news release from the nonprofit, they say doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more becomes available.

Officials say blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent those kinds of decisions in vital medical care.

Now, surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, officials say donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must constantly be replenished.

We’re told that centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

