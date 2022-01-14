EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Tonight, cloudy with a snow developing late as temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday, snow likely during the morning with accumulation less than 1/2-inch. Snow mixing with rain during the afternoon along with colder high temps in the mid-30s.

Sunday, cloudy with snow possible during the morning. High temps will climb into the mid-30s during the afternoon. Depending on which way the low-pressure tracks, we could receive several inches of snow...in western Kentucky.

