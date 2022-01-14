Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

After comments about Black teachers, Texas school board trustee goes on defense

By KTRK staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas school board trustee defended comments he made where he linked Black teachers to the dropout rate of students.

“Because I dared to disagree that it equates to high retention rates, there have been threats upon my life, and my wife and my children have been targeted. I will take responsibility for not saying it more eloquently,” Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District board trustee Scott Henry said.

In his first public comments since Monday, Henry said his passion for students led him to making a false equivalence between Black teachers and high dropout rates in Houston Independent School District in response to an equity audit he opposes.

Three days later, 34 people showed up at a board meeting to respond.

“And despite the false stats that were shared, none of my students to this day have dropped out due to the fact that their teacher was Black. Instead they have thrived and are changing the world one day at a time,” said a teacher who identified herself as Ms. Hudson.

“I support Scott Henry and the goal that all children are provided with resources and curriculum they need to be successful. The audit does not focus on ensuring that each individual child will be given the tools they need to increase their performance in reading, writing and arithmetic,” Clark Benson said.

“Please focus on the students because we are the number one priority of the school district. Thank you,” student Brian Lamb said.

Most of the speakers said they support the equity audit Henry was arguing against and continued calls for his resignation.

None of the board members echoed those calls, though Gilbert Sarabia, Lucas Scanlon, Debbie Blackshear, Julie Hinaman and Tom Jackson all indicated some support for understanding the audit and implementing some changes in the district.

Jackson, the president of the board, apologized to the community while describing Henry’s comments as a mistake like stubbing a toe.

No action was taken on the topic beyond the comments made by board members and the public.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braydon Irwin.
Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Alert Day WFIE
Wintry weather still possible for the weekend
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street...
OPD investigating reported shooting incident near West 5th Ave.
Jacob Clare
Jacob Clare appears in California Court

Latest News

Bobby Reynolds.
Bremen man in jail, facing drug trafficking charges
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. A lawsuit...
Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear
TSA checkpoints at EVV getting new scanners to improve explosives detection
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Walmart is facing a possible class-action lawsuit over company-issued uniforms for female...
0114_Walmart Lawsuit_CNN