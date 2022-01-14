704 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh County, setting record for 3rd straight day

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 15,926 new COVID-19 cases and 97 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,425,877 cases and 19,491 deaths.

The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County, as well as one death in Warrick County.

It shows 704 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 236 new cases in Warrick County, 148 new cases in Dubois County, 141 new cases in Gibson County, 94 new cases in Posey County, 45 new cases in Perry County, 44 new cases in Spencer County and 29 new cases in Pike County.

Friday’s numbers in Vanderburgh County are the highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, breaking the pandemic record for the third day in a row.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 44,322 cases, 523 deaths

Dubois Co. - 10,523 cases, 151 deaths

Warrick Co. - 15,465 cases, 211 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,567 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 5,111 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 8,844 cases, 125 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,314 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,020 cases, 45 deaths

