Wintry weather still possible for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies returned for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. We may clear briefly overnight Thursday into Friday morning, and lows will drop just below freezing. Mostly cloudy again on Friday with highs in the lower 40s. A winter storm system will dive in from the northwest on Friday night and will bring the threat for wintry precip through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be right at or slightly above freezing, so the final track the storm takes will have a big impact on whether we see some light snow or rain. As the storm pivots to our south, it will then head up the east coast. We may see some light wintry mix on the back side of the storm on Sunday. For now, it looks like accumulations--if any--will be minor, but may still be enough to cause slick travel. Dry and cold for Monday with highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.