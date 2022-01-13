Birthday Club
Wendy McNamara authors bill to protect young human trafficking victims

The Indiana Statehouse is in Indianapolis.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and State Representative Wendy McNamara from Evansville has authored a bill to protect human trafficking victims and it’s advancing to the full house for a vote.

It’s called House Bill 1081.

The bill would allow young victims to provide recorded video statements instead of physically testifying in a courtroom, where they are forced to relive past trauma.

It would also modify the definition of a “protected person” for those under 14-years-old.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

