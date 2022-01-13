Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida police officer saved a dolphin that was caught in a fishing next last month, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on camera.

According to Miami-Dade police, Officer Nelson Silva with the Marine Patrol Unit received a call of a dolphin in distress Dec. 10.

Silva located the young dolphin trapped in a fishing net and was able to free the animal safely by using a knife to cut through the net.

“It’s OK, I got you, buddy,” Silva can be heard saying in the video.

The police department released the body camera footage Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braydon Irwin.
Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court
Alert Day WFIE
On Alert for possibly wintry weather this weekend
Reginald Currington Jr.
Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charges after hit & run with children inside

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear: COVID cases are skyrocketing
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B