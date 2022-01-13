Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We could learn more information on a house fire in Henderson County. Fire officials say one person was rescued from the basement of the home.

A School Corporation in Dubois County is moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week. Officials say it’s because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Owensboro Police are investigating three shootings on the city’s west side as authorities say patrols will be ramping up.

We’re getting a look at some big plans in Boonville this morning. Jessica Costello sat down with Mayor Charlie Wyatt, who says some of these plans have been in the works for years.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court
Alert Day WFIE
On Alert for possibly wintry weather this weekend
Reginald Currington Jr.
Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charges after hit & run with children inside
Indiana COVID-19
Record 656 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Reba McEntire performing at Ford Center
Jacob Clare
Jacob Clare appears in California Court
EVPL hosting presentation on final recommendations on Master Facilites plan
The Indiana Statehouse is in Indianapolis.
Wendy McNamara authors bill to protect young human trafficking victims
Boonville to get more help for police, fire departments - Part II
Boonville to get more help for police, fire departments - Part II