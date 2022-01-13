Tell City woman arrested in connection to son’s death in Meade County, Ky.

MEADE CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Tell City, Indiana woman and her companion have been charged in connection to the death of her son.

The Harrison County, Kentucky coroner confirmed an investigation is underway into the death of 5-year-old Brayden Irwin.

28-year-old Kayla Irwin and 40-year-old Daniel Clemans of Payneville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, and booked into the Meade County Jail with murder charges.

Bond has not yet been set for Irwin and Clemans.

We have contacted the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to get further details about what happened.

