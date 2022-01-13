Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Reba McEntire performing at Ford Center

Reba McEntire to make tour stop in Evansville March 2020
(tcw-wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reba McEntire plays the Ford Center Thursday night.

The country music legend had been trying to perform in Evansville a couple of times now, but the pandemic has forced her to cancel.

But Thursday’s concert is a go.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 8.

Ford Center officials say masks are optional, and you don’t need to show proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination.

Don’t forget about the ford center’s clear bag policy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court
Alert Day WFIE
On Alert for possibly wintry weather this weekend
Reginald Currington Jr.
Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charges after hit & run with children inside
Indiana COVID-19
Record 656 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Jacob Clare
Jacob Clare appears in California Court
EVPL hosting presentation on final recommendations on Master Facilites plan
The Indiana Statehouse is in Indianapolis.
Wendy McNamara authors bill to protect young human trafficking victims
Boonville to get more help for police, fire departments - Part II
Boonville to get more help for police, fire departments - Part II