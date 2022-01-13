Reba McEntire performing at Ford Center
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reba McEntire plays the Ford Center Thursday night.
The country music legend had been trying to perform in Evansville a couple of times now, but the pandemic has forced her to cancel.
But Thursday’s concert is a go.
Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 8.
Ford Center officials say masks are optional, and you don’t need to show proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination.
Don’t forget about the ford center’s clear bag policy.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.