Reba McEntire performing at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reba McEntire plays the Ford Center Thursday night.

The country music legend had been trying to perform in Evansville a couple of times now, but the pandemic has forced her to cancel.

But Thursday’s concert is a go.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 8.

Ford Center officials say masks are optional, and you don’t need to show proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination.

Don’t forget about the ford center’s clear bag policy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.