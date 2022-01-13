Birthday Club
Quilts donated to tornado survivors in Hopkins Co.(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Relief efforts continue in Hopkins County one month after a deadly tornado.

Kellie Cotton with the Raintree Quilt Guild donated 60 quilts to the Hopkins County School Central Office. The quilts consist of those that Cotton made herself, along with donations from other quilters in the community.

A few days after the tornado, Cotton put out a call to her followers on Instagram. Cotton says she has been receiving donations ever since.

”It’s nice to be able to help in a way that is close to me,” Cotton said. “I’m a quilter myself so I know the care and the time that goes into creating a quilt and I know that the people that have donated these quilts have put all that in. So it makes me feel good that they’re sending that love out to people who have been affected by the tornadoes.”

The quilts will be distributed by the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers to the families most in need. For those wanting to donate a quilt, they can be dropped off at Angel’s Attic Quilting & Fabric in Madisonville.

