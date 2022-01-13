Birthday Club
OPD investigating shooting incident near West 5th Ave.

Man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street in response to a reported shooting at around 4:34 p.m. Thursday.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A person was taken to the hospital after Owensboro police say he was shot multiple times on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers were sent to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street in response to a reported shooting at around 4:34 p.m.

Once police arrived on scene, officers say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say an investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

