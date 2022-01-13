Owensboro Police investigating recent shootings on city’s west side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating three shootings on the city’s west side.

The first one happened Monday night along Pennbrooke Avenue near 10th Street. Police say a bullet struck a home. No one inside was hurt.

Officers later arrested the suspected gunman, Cody Dennison.

On Tuesday morning, a car and house in the West Ninth Street area were shot up. We’re told no one was hurt there.

Later that night, another shooting happened on the same street. Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are investigating to see if there is a connection.

“One of the big things we’re looking at, at this point, is whether there’s any correlation between any of these incidents,” said Officer Andrew Boggess. “I think that’s something we haven’t been able to determine for sure, but it’s something we’re definitely looking at as a distinct possibility.”

As of now, there are no suspects in either of the shootings on Ninth Street.

If you have any information, call police.

Officer Boggess says he anticipates extra patrols in the area.

