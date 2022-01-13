Officers: Man runs from traffic stop in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are searching for a man who ran away from a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled over an SUV on Tuesday on South Green Street near Fast Fuel for not having its headlights on.

Officers say the driver, Mark Fambrough ran from the stop. They are still looking for him and seeking drug charges.

Police say meth and paraphernalia were found in the SUV.

Police say the passenger, Ali Wing, was arrested on unrelated warrants.

The deputy jailer then found drugs Wing identified as meth.

She’s also facing drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.