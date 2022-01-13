Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Newburgh Town Council passes annexation plan

Newburgh Town Council passes annexation plan
Newburgh Town Council passes annexation plan
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Newburgh Town Council approved an annexation ordinance in a 3-2 vote on Wednesday night.

Councilmembers Steven Shoemaker, Allyson Shelby and Stacie Krieger voted in favor of the plan, while Anne Rust Aurand and Leanna Hughes voted against it.

The area to be annexed includes 1,800 people north of the current city limits.

Town manager Kristy Powell says the remonstrance period begins on January 27 and lasts for 90 days.

If 65% of the landowners sign a petition, the annexation ordinance is voided.

The annexation can be challenged in court if at least 51% of landowners sign the petition.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Christian West.
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center
Santa Claus Haus
Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court

Latest News

A Tell City woman and her companion were booked into the Meade County Jail for murder charges.
Tell City woman arrested in connection to son’s death in Meade County, Ky.
Fire crews were sent in response to a report of a structure fire on Highway 2084 in Henderson...
Henderson crews respond to fully involved house fire
Henderson solar farm project receives state approval
Henderson solar farm project receives state approval
Parks department pitches $600k in repairs for Owensboro pool
Parks department pitches $600k in repairs for Owensboro pool