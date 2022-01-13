Newburgh Town Council passes annexation plan

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Newburgh Town Council approved an annexation ordinance in a 3-2 vote on Wednesday night.

Councilmembers Steven Shoemaker, Allyson Shelby and Stacie Krieger voted in favor of the plan, while Anne Rust Aurand and Leanna Hughes voted against it.

The area to be annexed includes 1,800 people north of the current city limits.

Town manager Kristy Powell says the remonstrance period begins on January 27 and lasts for 90 days.

If 65% of the landowners sign a petition, the annexation ordinance is voided.

The annexation can be challenged in court if at least 51% of landowners sign the petition.

