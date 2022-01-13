Jacob Clare appears in California Court

CALIFORNIA (WFIE) - The Beaver Dam man accused of taking his son and niece appeared in court in California.

Jacob Clare faces several charges, including kidnapping.

There was a nationwide search back in November looking for the missing children.

Clare has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

It took more than a week to get an amber alert issued for Clare’s son.

Now, the family has met with lawmakers to make sure other families wouldn’t have to go through the same thing.

