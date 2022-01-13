Birthday Club
Investigation into 5-yr-old’s death underway in Meade Co., Ky.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEADE CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation into a five-year-old’s death is underway in Meade County, Kentucky. That’s according to the Harrison County, Indiana coroner.

The coroner says they are looking into the death of Brayden Irwin.

According to the child’s obituary, he died Monday at the Harrison County Hospital in Corydon.

However, we’re told the Meade County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on the case.

The boy’s mother, Kayla Irwin of Tell City, is in the Meade County Jail facing a murder charge.

At the same time, 40-year-old Daniel Clemans of Payneville Kentucky was arrested and is also facing a murder charge too.

At this point, we are not sure if those charges are in connection to the boy’s death.

We’ll bring you updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

