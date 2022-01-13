Heritage Hills boys basketball starting to gel with wide variety of talent

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - After enduring through a rough 1-3 start to open the season, the Heritage Hills boys basketball team has won five of its previous six games, including last Friday’s win over Gibson Southern.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Heritage Hills vs. Gibson So.]

This year’s team is a different-looking group after the graduation of former Heritage Hills basketball star and Evansville freshman forward Blake Sisley, but plenty of talent remains for the Patriots to work with. This year’s roster includes Blake’s younger brother and freshman phenom Trent Sisley, who already has offers from Indiana and Purdue.

However, this team’s success will depend on how Sisley and the other newcomers are gelling with a battle-tested group of returning upperclassmen.

“We lead the younger guys pretty well and they go with us pretty well. Overall, we just work together,” Heritage Hills senior forward Alex Schaeffer said. “Moving forward, I think we need to value the basketball still and keep playing with a great amount of intensity.”

“We started the year 1-3 and from that point on, I think our kids really connected and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be better,’” Heritage Hills head coach Nate Hawkins said. “I think we’ve become a pretty formidable basketball team. We’ve got some freshmen, we got a sophomore, we got a junior, we got three seniors. it’s a fun group of kids, and it’s just been a joy watching them get better and play together.”

The Patriots will hit the road on Friday to face Pike Central at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.