Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Henderson crews responding to fully involved house fire

Fire crews were sent in response to a report of a structure fire on Highway 2084 in Henderson...
Fire crews were sent in response to a report of a structure fire on Highway 2084 in Henderson on Wednesday evening.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were sent in response to a report of a structure fire in Henderson on Wednesday evening.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on Highway 2084.

Officials say firefighters who were first on scene described it as a fully involved fire at a two-story home.

Fire officials urge people to avoid the area while crews work to mitigate the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Christian West.
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center
Santa Claus Haus
Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court

Latest News

Henderson solar farm project receives state approval
Henderson solar farm project receives state approval
Parks department pitches $600k in repairs for Owensboro pool
Parks department pitches $600k in repairs for Owensboro pool
Demand rising for COVID-19 tests amid Omicron surge
Demand rising for COVID-19 tests amid Omicron surge
Farbest Foods moving forward with $12M expansion for Huntingburg facility
Farbest Foods moving forward with $12M expansion for Huntingburg facility