Henderson crews responding to fully involved house fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were sent in response to a report of a structure fire in Henderson on Wednesday evening.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on Highway 2084.

Officials say firefighters who were first on scene described it as a fully involved fire at a two-story home.

Fire officials urge people to avoid the area while crews work to mitigate the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.