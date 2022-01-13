Henderson crews responding to fully involved house fire
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were sent in response to a report of a structure fire in Henderson on Wednesday evening.
According to the Henderson Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on Highway 2084.
Officials say firefighters who were first on scene described it as a fully involved fire at a two-story home.
Fire officials urge people to avoid the area while crews work to mitigate the scene as quickly and safely as possible.
