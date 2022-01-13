Hawesville woman indicted on manslaughter, tampering with evidence charges

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hawesville woman was indicted on manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges.

According to court documents, Connie J. Oden allegedly caused the death of Wayne James by selling him meth.

Officials say that happened between September 23-24 of last year.

Documents show she is also charged with tampering with evidence after she “knowingly destroyed, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence which she believed was about to be produced or used in an official proceeding intent to impair its verity or availability.”

