Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is set to give his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday.

This comes as every county in Kentucky is in the red on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

COVID-19 Current Incident Rate map. (Kentucky Department for Public Health)

Governor Beshear is expected to discuss several different topics in his Thursday update, including a final preview of his budget priorities ahead of Thursday night’s budget address.

You can watch the Team Kentucky update here at 11:30 a.m.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 21,865 cases, 322 deaths, 57.69% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 7,188 cases, 100 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 10,283 cases, 221 deaths

Ohio Co. - 5,540 cases, 91 deaths, 43.18% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 9,546 cases, 139 deaths, 56.41% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,827 cases, 48 deaths, 50.27% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,871 cases, 45 deaths, 53.25% vaccinated

Union Co. - 3,120 cases, 48 deaths, 45.39% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,773 cases, 21 deaths, 64.25% vaccinated

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.