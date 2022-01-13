EVSC offering extra cash for substitute teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the Tri-State have struggled to find and retain substitute teachers.

On Thursday, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced it is giving its substitutes a little extra cash as an incentive.

School officials are now offering an additional $40 per day to the school corporation’s subs.

EVSC offering more cash for substitute teachers (EVSC)

They say this serves as an incentive to get more people to sign up, but also as a “thank you” to those substitute teachers already in the classrooms.

School leaders also hope this bonus will keep the existing substitutes around a little longer.

Jason Woebkenberg is the chief communications officer for the EVSC.

”They have played a vital role in allowing us to continue with in-person instruction,” says Woebkenberg. “Of course, when numbers go up, it is more likely that you are going to have staff that are unable to work, so having them ready to fill open classroom positions truly makes a difference and allows us to maintain in-person instruction.”

This comes as new coronavirus cases surge across Vanderburgh County. Woebkenberg says the EVSC will offer this incentive as long as the case numbers are high.

To sign up to become a substitute teacher, visit the EVSC’s employment website.

