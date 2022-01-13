Deaconess health leaders highlight blood shortage, urgent need for donors

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross says it only has one day’s worth of blood in its supply to give to local hospitals.

[Red Cross experiences ‘worst blood shortage in a decade’]

On Thursday, leaders from the Deaconess Health System and the Red Cross met at the Gateway Campus to highlight the importance of the ongoing blood shortage. Donors are needed more than ever to help the Red Cross reach the five-day supply they strive for.

Dr. James Porter, the president of Deaconess, says just one emergency procedure could use up the rest of the extra blood they have.

“Things that we need for other important types of care, we’re short on all of those things,” Dr. Porter said. “And unfortunately, at this point, we’re one or two massive transfusions away from not having enough blood to take care of a lot of those other circumstances.”

Dr. Porter added that he gave blood just last week. He’s strongly encouraging any healthy donors to make an appointment with the American Red Cross as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.